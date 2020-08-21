Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier Sells 3,000 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.70, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,765,186.50.

Guy Grenier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.17, for a total transaction of C$78,506.70.

RCH stock traded down C$0.57 on Friday, hitting C$35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.05. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$20.51 and a 1 year high of C$36.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

