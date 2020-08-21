Robert W. Baird Boosts Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $112.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,073,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120,113 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 528.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,401,000 after buying an additional 1,330,554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,953,000 after buying an additional 1,153,530 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after buying an additional 755,903 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $53,881,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.