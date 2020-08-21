Robert W. Baird Increases Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $104.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on A. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.37.

NYSE:A opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.56.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,707 shares of company stock worth $9,080,332 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 31,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

