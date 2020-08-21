Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $87.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.88.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.