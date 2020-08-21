Royal Bank of Canada Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $30.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.

NYSE:LB opened at $29.57 on Friday. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in L Brands during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 610.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 128.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

