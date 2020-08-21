Royal Bank of Canada Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $275.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $248.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.94.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $272.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.62. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $273.56.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

