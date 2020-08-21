Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAGKF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

