Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Trading Down 3.9%

Royal Road Minerals Ltd (CVE:RYR)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.37. 435,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 147,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.

