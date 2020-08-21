RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.81 ($38.60).

RWE stock opened at €32.50 ($38.24) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.53. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

