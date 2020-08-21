RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €25.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.

RWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.81 ($38.60).

Get RWE alerts:

FRA:RWE opened at €32.50 ($38.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.53. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.