Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 269.50 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53). 73,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 249,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.58).

Several brokerages have commented on SBRE. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 284 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.75 million and a PE ratio of 15.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 268.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 278.46.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 9.03 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $8.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

