Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 47.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

