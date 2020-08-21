Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.40% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,596,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,803.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 2,679.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 71,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAAR opened at $27.04 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82.

