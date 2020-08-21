Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $589,000 in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.75.

Shares of ORLY opened at $461.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.70 and a 200-day moving average of $396.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,589 shares of company stock valued at $29,655,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

