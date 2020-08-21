Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 560 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 79.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $1,894,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,589,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,539 shares of company stock valued at $21,709,119. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $57.00 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

