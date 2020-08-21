Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €70.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

G24 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.20 ($88.47) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.80 ($84.47).

Scout24 stock opened at €75.90 ($89.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 12-month high of €75.75 ($89.12).

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

