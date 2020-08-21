Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $935.88

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $935.88 and traded as low as $640.00. Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at $660.00, with a volume of 4,910 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 658.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 931.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 million and a PE ratio of 4.06.

In related news, insider David McCreadie purchased 5,000 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 630 ($8.24) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($41,181.85).

About Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

