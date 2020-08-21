Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 771,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,562.0 days.

Shares of Securitas stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Securitas has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Securitas presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Securitas Company Profile

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

