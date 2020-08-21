Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Update

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 30th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Seneca Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $44.37. 24,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,959. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $405.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $45.15.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 5.29%.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

