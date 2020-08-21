Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 787,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.60. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.31.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

