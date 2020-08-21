Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $32.13. 1,379,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.