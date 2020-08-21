Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 13,536 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,250. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

