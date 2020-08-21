Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,023 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 828.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 44,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

