Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 110,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,597. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

