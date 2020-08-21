Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 415.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RHI stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,970. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.54. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.