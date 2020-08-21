Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 87,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. 1,126,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,858. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.56.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.