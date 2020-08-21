Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 65.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,523. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

