Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,865.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $73.72. 497,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

