Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,560 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,466,000 after purchasing an additional 289,810 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.3% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.15. 1,310,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average is $147.17. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

