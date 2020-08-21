Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $61,000 Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. 1,303,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,613. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -182.61, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,472.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barrington Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

