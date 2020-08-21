Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $43,899,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $27,675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,274,000 after buying an additional 3,047,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,789,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,001,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 780,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 11,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,991. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

