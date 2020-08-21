Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $281,000 in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.4% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 659.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 320,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,276,000 after buying an additional 278,541 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 41.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 248.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIV shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE:AIV traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $35.61. 590,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.84. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

