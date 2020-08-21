Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $352,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MHK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.85. The company had a trading volume of 530,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,981. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $153.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

