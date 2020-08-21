Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $389,000 in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.76.

Shares of NYSE COG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. 3,922,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,797. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

