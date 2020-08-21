Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $442,000 in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 13.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.8% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 122,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.74. 6,061,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,762,722. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

