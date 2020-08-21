Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $444,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,524,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,486,000 after acquiring an additional 429,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,693,000 after acquiring an additional 61,414 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NiSource by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,185,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,491,000 after acquiring an additional 115,798 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NiSource by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,528,000 after acquiring an additional 140,210 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NI. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. 3,240,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,741. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

