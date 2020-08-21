Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 205.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 19.8% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.49.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.93. 51,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,423. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

