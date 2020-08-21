Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,371 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 66,005 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Franklin Resources by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 47,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Franklin Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 309,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Franklin Resources by 124.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 266,243 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Franklin Resources by 600.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 304,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 260,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

BEN traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 2,057,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,235. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

