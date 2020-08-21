Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,267 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 158.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,242.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,147 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 182,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 214,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,916.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,695,182.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,135. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

