Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $60.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.07. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

