Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.35.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

