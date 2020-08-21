Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.65. 1,612,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cfra cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

