Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 93,856 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,099,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,443,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at $729,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,360 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REG traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,002. Regency Centers Corp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

