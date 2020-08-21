Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 8.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the first quarter valued at $2,342,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 11.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 122,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,510,528. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.