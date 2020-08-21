Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.16

Serabi Gold PLC (LON:SRB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.16 and traded as high as $94.00. Serabi Gold shares last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 117,919 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serabi Gold in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 million and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Serabi Gold Company Profile (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

