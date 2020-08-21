Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,733 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,416.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.