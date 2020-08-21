Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

SMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $127.08 million, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.67. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

