Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.81

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as low as $3.09. Shawcor shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 330,363 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $187.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Cistrone acquired 12,000 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.48 per share, with a total value of C$41,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,498.28.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

