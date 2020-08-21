Shift Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Shift has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $8,034.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.