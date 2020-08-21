Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 36.7% in July

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SSDOY stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 59,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,605. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSDOY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. CLSA cut shares of Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

